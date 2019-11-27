TOLEDO, Ohio — There are a few places in town where you can go for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and celebrate the holiday while giving thanks.

Christ the King Church : 4100 Havest Lane at Monroe Street, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 419 475 4348.

: 4100 Havest Lane at Monroe Street, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 419 475 4348. St. Joan of Arc Church : 5856 Heathersdowns Boulevard, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church building. Phone: 419 866 6181.

: 5856 Heathersdowns Boulevard, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church building. Phone: 419 866 6181. Pilgrim Church : 1375 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sit down dinners only (no carry-outs). Phone: 419 478 6012.

: 1375 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sit down dinners only (no carry-outs). Phone: 419 478 6012. Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission : 1917 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo. Breakfast on Thanksgiving Day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Phone: 419 241 6579.

: 1917 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo. Breakfast on Thanksgiving Day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Phone: 419 241 6579. Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Outreach Center : 670 Philips Avenue, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 419 478 1005.

: 670 Philips Avenue, Toledo. Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 419 478 1005. Cherry Street Mission: 1501 Monroe Street. (Mac St Cafe @ Life Revitalization Center), Toledo. Breakfast on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you know any other places that are offering meals and would like to share it with us, email news@wtol.com.

