TOLEDO, Ohio — Many of us are preparing a big Thanksgiving meal for our family Thursday, but some folks don't have the means. Others don't have the family to share it with. A local effort aims to meet both of those needs.

Preparations are underway at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on Ashland Avenue. It's all to help feed hundreds of people in the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

JLJ Vision Outreach has been hosting the community feed with the church the past twelve years. The organization provides enrichment programs and mentorship for kids, but Wednesday's meal is for everyone.

"We open up the doors to any needy family or any family in general that wants to sit down, have a great meal. If you don't have a family with you, it's ok. We want to be your family," said Keith Jordan with JLJ Vision Outreach.

About 300 people are expected to come for a meal Wednesday. But just how much food does that take? Let's start with 21 turkeys. Plus 18 giants cans of each green beans and sweet potatoes. Don't forget about the stuffing, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.

The feed is about more than just the food.

"Sitting together at the table. meeting somebody you never knew don't know what they're background is, just know that they're a human being. And humanity is the foundation of this service," said Jordan.

The meal will be served Wednesday, Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the church at 2001 Ashland Avenue in Toledo.

JLJ Outreach has also put meals together that will be delivered to about 40 families to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Thanksgiving, Truman and turkey: Here's how Americans almost had a turkey-free holiday

RELATED: Frankel Dentistry offering free dental care for Thanksgiving