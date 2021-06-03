Teens, parents can bond at The Believe Center's teen forum

The Believe Center is a nonprofit organization that strives to make an impact on the youth of Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's always good to have some one-on-one time with your teen, especially since that can be hard to come by.

The Believe Center wants to make sure teens and parents get that opportunity by hosting a teen forum starting on Thursday.

The Believe Center is a nonprofit organization that strives to make an impact on the youth of Toledo.

Its teen forum gives teens and parents an opportunity to share their input on the future and issues going on in the world today.

There will be guest speakers at the event focusing on teen suicide, cyberbullying, coping skills and gun violence.

They will also host a "five minute rule" where teens will have the opportunity to share their story with others in hopes that together they will restore hope.

The forum will run until June 6 and will be carnival-style, with rides, games and a performance by El Corazon de Mexico and music.