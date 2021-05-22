Third community town hall on gun violence focuses on youth programs this summer

The city is addressing people's concerns that there's not enough for kids to do with dozens of programs this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — To combat the issue of gun violence, dozens met in East Toledo for the final community town hall for the Mayor's Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence in the city.

The focus of Saturday's meeting at Waite High School was to address the issues the east side is facing as well as get the word out about the growing number of summer programs that will be available to youth.

"I mean you keep them busy all the time there's no time for them to get in trouble," said Mark Vaughn, who runs Chico Vaughn basketball camp.

The biggest concern that's been brought up at each town hall has been the lack of activities for kids.

Jojuan Armour, program manager for the mayor's initiative, says they've now heard from each part of the city on the causes and possible solutions to the violence.

"We've collected the information," he said. "Now the conversation becomes bringing those people to the table to create change."

The city has collected more than 40 different summer programs ranging from sports to arts to workforce development.

Vaughn runs Chico Vaughn, one of the oldest youth basketball camps in Toledo, started by his father back in 1979.

"St. Martin de Porres was our first basketball camp and Woodward High School," he said.

And now for the first time ever, the city of Toledo is funding his program, something he says will have an immediate effect.

"Helps us expand all over the city," he said. "Back then we were only able to do certain parts of the city, certain times but now we can do the whole city."

Pastor Ken Rupert with the East Toledo Baptist Church says parents need to be part of the change and take part in their kids lives.

"In terms of what the children see the parents live out and talk about will be in many cases what the children live and talk about themselves," he said.

Vaughn stressed we need to reach the youth as early as possible.

"Our shooters are 13 and 14 years old," he said, "you have to start getting these kids when they're nine, 10, 11, 12 and getting their minds in a different mindset."

Vaughn and others say the programs will help teach kids to value life and others.

"You have to look forward to the future and that's what we have to do," Vaughn said, "we have to start making these kids look forward to something more than just hanging on the corner."

Armour says more events are in the works to keep the community updated on their progress.