Teacher surprised with award for giving back to her students and the community as a nurse

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nursing teacher at Whitmer's Career and Technology center was recognized for her work in the medical field.

Kate Sheppard is the medical academy teacher at the CTC.

She was surprised with the Nurse Excellence in Community Nursing Award from the Northwest Ohio Nurses Association.

She says this shows her students just how fulfilling a medical career is.

"Being a nurse is a very, very amazing thing. I've always loved being a nurse and I like to be able to give back to these students, so it's great to be recognized for that" she said.

Sheppard was a nurse for almost two decades. This is her first year being a teacher.