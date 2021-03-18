BGSU offering new bachelor's degree in nursing starting this fall

The demand for nurses is expected to increase; applications now open for fall semester.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced a new program Thursday to help meet the growing global demand for skilled nurses.

The four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree will begin in the 2021 fall semester. The program is the newest addition to the College of Health and Human Services' School of Nursing, which launched in June, 2020.

“We are all very excited to bring our new BSN program into the School of Nursing portfolio,” said Dr. Jim Ciesla, dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “It represents a huge step forward for our nursing program and is a perfect fit for our mission as a college and a University to create public good while really enhancing our students’ experience and prospects for success.”

The school will be housed in Central Hall, which is undergoing renovations. The facility will feature a new skills lab and simulation center, and is slated to open in the spring.

The 23-bed complex benefited from a donation from the Wood County Hospital Foundation. Computerized manikins will present life-like scenarios for students to work through.

“I don't think we could ask for a better time in history to prepare more nurses to enter the workforce,” said Dr. Shelly Bussard, director of BGSU’s School of Nursing. “The world needs more nurses, and BGSU is prepared to provide highly trained registered nurses to care for the most vulnerable among us.”