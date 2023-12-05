Sylvania Township neighborhood rattled by 53-year-old's homicide investigation

Sylvania Township police said Nicole Jones is the victim of a homicide. They also confirmed Jones' body has not been found.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Township Police Department believes someone killed 53-year-old Nicole Jones. They said they haven't found a body, but the community is rattled by the homicide investigation nonetheless.

Police said they're working to get a warrant for at least one suspect. Additionally, WTOL 11 has learned that Jones is related to a suspect in another crime: she is the mother of 33-year-old Jonathan Jones, who was recently arrested in Mexico for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio. He was wanted for charges out of Wood County for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

Just off King Road, between Central Avenue and Bancroft Street, is the Sylvania Timbers Edge Condominium Association -- where Nicole Jones lived. 96-year-old Ann McDede has lived here since 2000 when the condos were built. She said she loves her community.

"Everybody is so friendly and nice here," McDede said.

But police believe Jones was killed, and to McDede, it's almost unbelievable.

Jones' home is one of the first homes drivers see when entering the community. Neighbors believed she had lived at the edge of the neighborhood for about four years. They described her as private since none could recall ever seeing her at community gatherings or at the clubhouse for anything.

A few said they were somewhat familiar with Jonathan Jones, though.

"It's very sad, it's upsetting," McDede said, referring to Jonathan's arrest. "I'm just glad the young girl is okay."

Police have not said anything about Jonathan in connection to his mother's homicide.

The uncertainty of a neighbor's fate can understandably rattle a community, but eight-year resident Kathleen Nightingale doesn't believe any of the nearly 60 residents plan on packing up and moving away in response.

"Either their adult children knew somebody who said that this is a safe place or they themselves knew somebody," Nightingale said of why people choose to live at Timbers Edge.

As a former member of law enforcement for more than 25 years, Nightingale said she believes her community is safe. She said the condos are owned by mostly seniors. There are no sidewalks, so there isn't really any type of foot traffic apart from the few dog walkers. There is only one entrance and exit into the community. And everyone knows everyone, for the most part.