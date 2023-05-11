Sylvania Township police believe missing woman has been harmed

Police in Canton, Ohio, asked Sylvania Township police last Friday to check on the safety of a woman who lives in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sylvania Township police believe a missing woman has been harmed.

Police in Canton, Ohio, asked Sylvania Township police last Friday to check on the safety of a woman who lives in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard. Township police and the U.S. Marshals Service entered the residence, but did not find the woman.

According to Township police, "subsequent information gathered in the investigation has led this police department to believe that harm has come to the missing female."

Police said the investigation is active and they will not be releasing more information at this time, including the identity of the woman in question. They also said no other member of the community is believed to be at risk.