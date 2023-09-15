Sylvania schools investigating bus incident

The bus driver on video can be seen grabbing a girl by the wrists and pulling her out of her seat.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania City School District is investigating a bus driver shown on video grabbing a girl on the bus by the wrists and pulling her out of her seat.

The bus driver, whose name has not been released by the district, can also be heard in the video saying "by law, I can do anything I need to control this situation" as he is holding the girl's wrists and pointing at her. The girl then says "what the f---" multiple times before the driver tells her to "quit your language" and then pulls her out of her seat.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or what happened after the bus driver pulled the girl out of the seat.

The girl's mother told WTOL 11 the incident happened while the bus was broken down. She said that as a result of the bus driver's demeanor, several students didn't feel comfortable and another parent took them home.

The school district sent the following statement to parents:

"We are aware of the alleged incident involving one of our Sylvania Schools bus drivers. The matter is currently under investigation. The safety of our students remains paramount, and we take matters such as this seriously. After a thorough investigation takes place, we will take appropriate action."

