Back to school: When to stop for a school bus and what happens when you break Ohio law?

As more students head to school, Ohio drivers should note what kind of roadway they are sharing with school bus drivers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Laws around keeping students who ride a bus to school safe can differ across the country.

In the state of Ohio, it is important for drivers to note how big or small the roadway they are on is before driving past a bus that is loading or unloading students.

On a road with less than four lanes, all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from the front or back of the bus and stay stopped until the bus starts to move, or the bus driver signals drivers to proceed.

The same aforementioned 10-feet rule applies to drivers when there’s a two-lane highway with a center turn lane.

If a bus is stopping on a street with four or more lanes, only drivers heading in the same direction as the bus have to stop.

That includes a four-lane highway with no median or center turn lane… or a four-lane highway with a center turn lane.

A school bus doesn't have to have an extending stop safety sign for traffic to stop.

Bus lights flashing is enough to signal drivers that they need to stop, as the bus is loading or unloading passengers.

If a driver does not stop for a school bus when they are supposed to, that can add two points to your state license and you can be fined up to $500.

A driver who does not stop for a bus may also have to go to court and possibly have their license suspended for a year.