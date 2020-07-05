SYLVANIA, Ohio — The 2020 Centennial Terrace Concert Series has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The announcement includes: The Temptations & The Four Tops, The Beach Boys, STYX, Get The Led Out and The Happy Together Tour.

Leaders with Sylvania Recreation said they concluded that at this time, there is too great a risk in having a gathering of that size while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve unpredictably.

Centennial Terrace has been serving the community with concerts and special events since 1930. This year would have been the venue’s 81st season.

Leaders said this in a release:

"Centennial Terrace is truly one of the most unique concert venues in the State of Ohio, and we believe we will emerge from this adversity stronger and more connective as soon as we have better health and safety guidelines for our patrons."

All ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase only. Ticket holders who purchased tickets online at e-tix will automatically be issued credit which takes seven to 10 days to appear on your credit card.

For tickets purchased at the Stranahan Theater, it should be noted that the box office is closed until May 12 in compliance with DeWine's plan to slowly reopen the state. Additionally, the Stranahan Theater lobby will have limited access with 6 ft distance.

Future dates will be announced as more information becomes available.

RELATED: ProMedica Summer Concert Series canceled this year due to COVID-19

RELATED: Toledo Symphony continues sharing music online

RELATED: Toledo Symphony, Toledo Ballet cancel performances through June 6