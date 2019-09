SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Police were dispatched to a call of a young male hit by a car at Northview High School Monday around 2:45 p.m.

Sylvania Schools Communications Director, Amy Addington, confirmed the victim was a student.

WTOL has crews on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

