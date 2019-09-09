TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenage was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in west Toledo over the weekend.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Jermain around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found 15-year-old Jaevion Saxton suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Witnesses say Saxton was in the back seat of a black Jeep and was shot inside the Jeep.

A man inside the Jeep pulled Saxton out of the vehicle and put him on the grass, then the vehicle and its occupants fled the scene before police arrived, according to witnesses.

Saxton was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.