Suspicious death under investigation in Hancock County

A suspicious death is being investigated in Findlay, the Hancock County County Sherriff's Office confirmed Monday.
On Nov. 15, just after 6 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from the 16700 block of TR 205.
Deputies met up with the caller at the scene and found a deceased person inside the home.
Currently, the sheriff's office said, the death is being investigated as "suspicious."
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in its investigation by BCI&I.
