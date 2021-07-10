x
Suspicious death under investigation in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that was reported in Findlay Monday morning. This story is developing.

FINDLAY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 7, 2021.

A suspicious death is being investigated in Findlay, the Hancock County County Sherriff's Office confirmed Monday.

On Nov. 15, just after 6 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from the 16700 block of TR 205. 

Deputies met up with the caller at the scene and found a deceased person inside the home. 

Currently, the sheriff's office said, the death is being investigated as "suspicious."

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in its investigation by BCI&I. 

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

