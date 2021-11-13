Home heating assistance available for households with income up to 175% of poverty line

That equates to $46,375 a year or below for a family of four.

OHIO, USA — Home heating bills are expected to rise this winter.

However, help may be available.

People who need help paying these bills this winter might be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Ohio’s Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, has been allocated $140,491,616 by the department to go to individuals, families, and seniors who have household incomes at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level.

That equates to $46,375 a year or below for a family of four according to the Ohio Department of Development. The federal poverty level for 2021 stands at $26,500.

Below are the eligible income levels for different size households:

1 - up to $22,540

2 - up to $30,485

3 - up to $38,430

4 - up to $46,375

5 - up to $54,320

6 - up to $62,265

7 - up to $70,210

8 - up to $78,155

Those who are eligible for the payment can receive a one-time financial benefit that will be applied directly to their home heating bill.

If you are interested in applying for HEAP assistance or would like more information you can contact your local energy assistance provider below:

Wood, Seneca, Sandusky, Ottawa Counties

Great Lakes Community Action Partnership

(567) 432-5046

Williams, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding Counties

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission

(419) 784-5136

Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Putnam Counties

HHWP Community Action Commission

(419) 423-3755 ext. 302