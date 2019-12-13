Sunset Bistro located on west Wooster Street in Bowling Green. This is a family-oriented restaurant and it’s been open for five years now and prides itself on serving home cooked meals all made fresh.

zeinab cheaib

“For instance if your ordered alfredo we will grab the skillet and put garlic in it and start from scratch. Burgers, sandwiches, salads, flat breads pastas, steak, chicken, seafood everything is made fresh," said Prudence Brott, the owner of Sunset Bistro.



She added that she has a passion to serve meals for her costumers.



“What I also love about owning a restaurant is I get to hear peoples story I get to know their lives one hour at a time, I meet so many veterans I met the family of veterans,” said Brott.

Having the honor to meet veterans in her restaurant, she took it upon herself to give back to those who serve our country.



“A small something that I can do, I mean these people have signed up to give away their life for our country. My dad did give his life and it’s important to give back,” said Brott.



Her father David Brott was a combat veteran in Vietnam who passed away in December 2014



“My dad passed away from Agent Orange, and he got lung cancer and they can tell from the shape of the cell that the cancer was caused from Agent Orange.

Dad died December 17 so Christmas could be difficult for us and we decided to kind of turn it around and make it a joyful time of the year and really give respect to those veterans,” said Brott.

zeinab cheaib

Sunset bistro is currently taking donations to veterans and on Thursday, 20% of sales will be donated to Veterans Matter. There is also a list of items set on each table for customers that would like to come and donate to Ohio Veterans Home.



“Anything that they don't need or don't take at Ohio Veterans Home, I'll take myself to Cherry Street Mission,” said Brott.



Whether you’re looking for a place to eat or give back to the community, this restaurant owner is adamant you can find both here.





RELATED: VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next

RELATED: 'His doctor said he's dying,' Mom of 9-year-old NC boy with a failing donor-heart asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up