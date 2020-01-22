FREMONT, Ohio — A viral video taken in Fremont has led to Border Patrol taking a 39-year-old into custody.

According to a document from the Fremont police department, officers were alerted to the video circulating on social media around 3:30pm Tuesday. The video shows a man, identified only as Rafael, being confronted by men inside Walmart earlier in the day. The police department says the man agreed over social media to meet a 14-year-old boy at the location after exchanging sexually explicit messages.

Authorities later identified the man as Rafael Valadez-Loera. The United States Border Patrol took Valadez-Loera into custody for violating his immigration status. Fremont police say the investigation is ongoing and other law enforcement agencies have been notified.

In a news release, Fremont police chief Dean Bliss writes, "We appreciate the awareness this incident brings to this problem, however we do not condone citizens taking matters into their own hands. Children are of the utmost importance to our department and our community. If anyone has information regarding a crime, they are encouraged to contact the Fremont Police Department or law enforcement immediately."

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Fremont police by emailing jkiddey@fremont.org or by calling either 419-332-6464 or 419-332-5331 option 4.