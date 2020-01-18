TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police located an inmate, who escaped from a facility near Central and Stickney Avenues in north Toledo on Saturday.

Donald Williamson was arrested at a house on the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, about one mile away from the facility he escaped.

Three other people were taken into custody from inside the home. It's unclear if they will be charged or what it is their relationship with the inmate.

Williamson has several previous charges on his record, including drug offenses, burglary, disorderly conduct, theft and receiving stolen property.

Toledo police first reported Williamson was an inmate at Toledo Correctional Institution. They have since corrected that information and said Williamson was an inmate at Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility, which is next to the TCI campus.

His most recent offense took place on July 15 when he was charged with drug abuse, according to police records.

Police say he was found overdosing for the third time in ten months.

On that occasion, Williamson was given Narcan and admitted to taking Percocet when he regained consciousness, according to records.

