Springfield Local Schools providing free lunch and breakfast for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Springfield Local Schools have resumed the service of cold breakfast and lunches for all students at no cost to families and guardians during the period of remote and hybrid learning.

The service also includes students enrolled in the Springfield Digital Academy.

The drive-thru meal pick-up takes place in front of Springfield High School at 1470 S. McCord Road in Holland Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district also sent out information on community-based options available for those seeking assistance with meals. Those include:

United Way - Connecting Kids to Meals: Sites are open to all in need. In order to get this service, you need to call 211. The nearest sites to Springfield Local Schools district are the Agape and the Holland Branch Library.

Dwelling Place : The church has changed to a home delivery program and asks that callers contact them at 419-867-7794, extension 1, to leave a message. Callers will be contacted so staff can learn about the caller's needs and items will be delivered to homes.

Monclova Road Baptist : For any assistance, call Pastor Paul Taylor at 419-866-0773.

Providence Lutheran Church : The church's next food pantry will be available on Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m at 8131 Airport Highway.