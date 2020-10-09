TPS using buses to deliver meals in neighborhoods

With students learning remotely the largest school district in northwest Ohio has to make sure kids are still fed every day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools are using yellow school buses to not pick up and drop off students, but to deliver meals in neighborhoods.

The district said it was a slow start this week, but leaders believe that will change once families are back into a routine.

"It's the first week so not everybody's aware of the locations, the days of the drop off and the sites. By next week, we should have better participation," Food Service Director, Reynald Debroas said.

Each day, buses have designated zones to deliver meals:

Monday: Bowsher

Tuesday: Rogers

Wendesday: Waite

Thursday: Woodward and Scott

Friday: Start

"We're hoping to serve at least 40,000 meals a week. That includes breakfast and lunches," Debroas said.

Every student within Toledo Public Schools is eligible for the meals. Although the district is asking families to sign up prior to doing that, just so there are enough meals on the buses.

Leaders also say, you don't have to be a student in TPS to get food either.

If you are in need, the district will have a box of meals ready for you at your nearest pick up location.

"We have a lot of children that don't eat. They come to school hungry and if they come to school hungry then we need to feed them. Even though we're not in classes or anything right now, we need to feed them," Early Childhood Education Food Program Director, Bonita Jemison.