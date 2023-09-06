New Bit-O-Honey production facility gets ribbon cutting in Bryan

The Bryan candy maker purchased Bit-O-Honey in 2020 to add to its class candy brands, including Dum-Dums and Circus Peanuts.

BRYAN, Ohio — Spangler Candy celebrated its new production facility Friday for Bit-O-Honey, a classic candy brand the company purchased in 2020.

The company offered tours Friday and welcomed dignitaries to officially open the new facility at 700 Mulberry St. in Bryan, just blocks from the main Spangler campus in town.

Spangler purchased the Bit-O-Honey brand in November 2020 from Pearson's Candy Company of Saint Paul, Minn.

The Bit-O-Honey manufacturing equipment was moved from St. Paul, Minn. to Bryan in late 2022, and production of Bit-O-Honey began in January, 2023.

"Bringing Bit-O-Honey production to Bryan has been very successful for our company and our community," said Spangler Chief Executive Officer Kirk Vashaw. "There is a lot of excitement around this popular nostalgic brand, and we want to give our community the opportunity to see the operation and the hard work that has been done to bring it to Bryan."

Bit-O-Honey is known for its soft taffy texture and its real roasted almonds and honey ingredients. Bit-O-Honey first appeared in 1924, the same year as Dum-Dums, which were then made by the Schutter-Johnson Company of Chicago.

Dum-Dums are now a classic Spangler-made candy. The company also makes Sweethearts, Necco Wafers, Spangler Circus Peanuts and Canada Mints.

Spangler has been a family-owned candy company in Bryan since 1906.

