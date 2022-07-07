Dum-Dum themed water tower planned for Bryan, Ohio

The Spangler Candy Company, which is headquartered in Bryan, is collaborating with city officials to redesign the water tower.

About every 15 years, the city of Bryan, Ohio repaints the base of their local water tower. This time around they have something a little sweeter in mind.

Bryan is home to Spangler Candy Company which has been manufacturing the world-famous "Dum-Dum" lollipops since 1906. In anticipation for their upcoming attraction, "Spangler Candy World," which is scheduled to open in 2023, the company sought to enhance the impact of their brand by transforming the local water tower into something of a giant lollipop.

With the Bryan Board of Public Affairs' (BPA) recent approval, award-winning muralist Eric Henn will begin painting the tower in the fall, weather permitting. With 30 years of experience, Henn's work has been featured all over the world.

Spangler has offered to cover the cost of this project to ensure that the design costs no extra to tax-payers than the tower's usual new coats. They have fronted $25,000 towards the base coat of paint and future maintenance; they will also cover all costs of the mural, including Henn's expenses and supplies.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the BPA and Bryan Municipal Utilities," Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said. "They all have a very clear interest in doing what is best or its rate payers and for the community as a whole."

Vashaw hopes the tower's redesign will promote the brand. Visitors and locals alike may wish to take photographs or selfies in front of the candy-themed monolith.

The water tower, which is located in the middle of the Spangler campus on West Mulberry Street in Bryan, is also expected to have a viewing platform upon completion.