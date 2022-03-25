Shared bikes and scooters return to downtown Toledo

Riding hours were extended this year with a curfew from 2-5 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shared bikes and scooters are back in downtown Toledo.

The city's micromobility program returned March 11 after a winter hiatus. This year's fleet includes 550 Halo pedal bikes, Cosmo seated scooters and Astro standing scooters.

“The program restarted March 11 and it’s been great to see the Veo scooters and bikes around town again," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. "This micomobility program has been wildly successful, providing a healthy, affordable, climate friendly form of transportation to get around the city. We launched our first bike share program in March 2018, and four years later I believe we can confidently say that Toledo is a leader in micromobility.”

Riding hours were extended this year with a curfew from 2-5 a.m. The approved riding area now extends north from Sylvania Avenue to Alexis Road, west from Byrne Road to Reynolds Road and south from Glendale Avenue to Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Veo launched a group ride option this year, allowing one Veo account holder to start multiple rides without others needing an account. Using the Veo app, riders scan a QR code to unlock a vehicle for $1.

The Astro is 35 cents a minute, Cosmo is 40 cents and Halo is 5 cents. Users can locate an approved parking area inside the app when finished.