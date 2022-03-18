Fun facts about Monster Jam and how you can see the show this weekend

The one-of-a-kind, family-friendly, extreme event makes its way to the Huntington Center this weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monster Jam rolls through Downtown Toledo with six shows this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 19 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 20 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The whole family will enjoy the insanely cool event.

Kids will have a chance to meet the drivers and get close to the trucks during the Pit Party.

The Monster Jam Pit Party allows people to get up close to the huge Monster Jam trucks, watch live pre-race interviews, take pictures, ask questions to drivers, and get pre-signed autograph cards.

Passes are available for the 1 p.m. shows only. Cost to attend is $20.00 plus an event ticket to the main show performance.

Do you want to learn more about what makes Monster Jam so massively awesome? On their website Monster Jam lists fun facts about their trucks on their Monster Jam 101 page:

Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower, thanks to a supercharger that forces air and fuel into the engine. It is powered by methanol fuel, consumed at the rates of three gallons a minute from a specially constructed safety cell.

The truck utilizes a four-link racing suspension with four main bars that link the front and rear axles to the frame. It rides on clusters of nitrogen-charged shocks that offer 30 inches of travel in the suspension.

The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 23 psi pressure, and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each.

The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame.

The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass.

Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.