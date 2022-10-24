Sensory-friendly shopping is back this year at local Target stores

For the sixth year in a row, Bittersweet and two local Target stores are collaborating to offer a sensory-friendly shopping experience for the autism community.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Holiday shopping can be overwhelming for many of us, but for individuals on the autism spectrum, the bright lights, loud music and crowded stores can be major barriers to preparing for the holidays.

That's why for the sixth year in a row, Bittersweet Farms and two local Target stores are collaborating to offer a sensory-friendly holiday shopping experience for the local autism community.

On Wednesday, November 9, Target in Rossford on Route US 20 and the Target in Holland will begin opening one hour early. This first hour will be for individuals with autism who require a sensory-friendly shopping experience.

You can expect the lights inside the stores will be dimmed, the music to be turned off and foot traffic to be limited for the entire duration of the first hour of opening.

Bittersweet Farms Executive Director Dustin Watkins expresses how excited they are to be partnering with the big box store.

“We are thrilled to partner with Target to offer this sensory friendly holiday shopping experience. Bittersweet’s mission is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch. Offering opportunities such as this to the wider autism community is one of many ways we fulfill our mission,” said Watkins.

Local individuals with autism and their families are invited to attend the sensory-friendly event on Wednesday, November 9 from 7 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at the Target stores in Rossford and Holland.