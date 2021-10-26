Target offering sensory-friendly holiday shopping in Rossford and Holland

The two locations will open an hour early on Nov. 10 to allow those with sensory issues to shop in a comfortable environment.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — For the fifth year in a row, two Target stores in our area are offering a sensory-friendly shopping experience for individuals with autism.



Bittersweet Farms is partnering with the Target locations in Rossford and Holland. On Wednesday, Nov. 10th, those stores will open one hour early. The lights will be dimmed, the music turned off and foot traffic will be limited.

"It's really an environment that makes people who are sensitive to any type of stimulation comfortable in a nice environment for them to do some holiday shopping," said Julie Champa, Development Director with Bittersweet, Inc.

This event is at the Rossford and Holland locations only, from 7 to 8 a.m. on Nov. 10. You do not need to sign up in advance.

Bittersweet, Inc. also encourages other organizations and individuals with sensory issues to come out as well.