SeaGate Centre to be renamed Glass City Center following renovation project

The $60 million expansion project to the downtown Toledo convention center will be complete by the end of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo's convention center is undergoing major renovations, and now it's getting a new name.

The Lucas County Commissioners and ProMedica announced Wednesday the SeaGate Centre will now be known as the Glass City Center to focus attention and marketing efforts on the facility's $60 million expansion and renovation project. The new website will be GlassCityCenter.com.

ProMedica acquired naming rights for the facility. A rendering of the new facade shows a sign saying "Glass City Center powered by ProMedica."

“We are proud to play an important role in the major upgrade of this facility and reinforce the resurgence of business, entertainment, and overall vitality in downtown,” said Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica. “Toledo’s current momentum is impressive and will continue to generate opportunities that help to ensure a stronger economic future across our region.”

The centerpiece of the project is a new 16,000-square-foot ballroom, which is expected to be ready by August. Other upgrades will continue throughout 2022, including improvements to lighting and decor, and incorporating artwork and Toledo-centric displays.