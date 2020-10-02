TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio school district is investigating an incident that happened during a girls' basketball game.

Video posted and shared on social media appears to show a student from Bellevue pull a Norwalk athlete's hair, sending her to the ground. Several people reached out to WTOL 11 to alert us to the video and ask what happens next.

WTOL 11 reached out to both school districts. Bellevue High School responded through social media, sending us this statement: "We are aware of the incident and working to gather all the information before determining how we will proceed."

WTOL also talked with Norwalk superintendent George Fisk by email. He writes, "First and foremost, I am concerned with the health of our injured student athlete. She is a fantastic hardworking young lady and in no way deserved the aggressive unsportsmanlike action taken against her. I have been in contact with the administration of Bellevue City Schools, they have assured me that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of their investigation. Additionally, it is my hope the Ohio High School Athletic Association will not remain silent and uninvolved in this situation."

WTOL 11 has decided not to post the video of the incident at this time. That video does not show whether anything happened previously in the game leading up to the incident.

