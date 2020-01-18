TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials are working to investigate a viral video of an apparent altercation between two students.

The district confirms that the incident happened at Rogers High School.

TPS said a full investigation will happen next week and that the student or students involved will face disciplinary action, ranging from suspension to expulsion.

The video began circulating on Facebook Friday evening.

RELATED: WATCH | TPS students enthusiastically welcome leukemia patient back to school

RELATED: TPS announces new safety procedures for basketball games

RELATED: TPS investigating threat against Birmingham Elementary