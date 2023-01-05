Sandy Spang named next TMACOG president

Spang will leave her post with the city of Toledo as deputy director of economic development.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is hiring Sandy Spang as its next president.

Spang will take over for Tim Brown, who has agreed to remain with the organization for a short time to aid in the transition. TMACOG announced the move Monday.

“Our leadership recognized Sandy’s vision for the future and her understanding of the opportunities to continue to grow TMACOG’s influence and contributions in the region,” said Mike Aspacher, Bowling Green mayor and the current chair of TMACOG.

Spang will be leaving her role as deputy director of economic development for the city of Toledo, which she began in 2019. She has collaborated with governmental, private sector and non-profit partners at the municipal, county, regional, state and federal levels.

She will begin her tenure as TMACOG president May 22 with an annual salary of $129,000. The president works closely with elected and administrative representatives from the public sector and non-governmental leaders from the private sector to help TMACOG meet the needs of the region.

“This is an exciting time for TMACOG because we know regional cooperation will be the key to successfully pursuing federal and state funding available for transportation and innovation,” Spang said. "TMACOG has a 55-year legacy of bringing people together to address our shared opportunities and challenges, and I am honored to lead its staff, members, and partners forward to advance the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our region.”

Spang also served on Toledo City Council for six years. She is TMACOG's sixth president since 1968.