Salvation Army in need of volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for the upcoming holiday season. The "Red Kettle Bell Ringers" play an important role in fundraising.

According to the Salvation Army the numbers have been low in the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend has not gotten better, officials said this week.

"Because of the pandemic and the economic situation people are facing volunteerism is down," said Trent Williams of the Salvation Army "But the need has increased in the Toledo metro area.

The Salvation Army provides importance services to those in need including rental assistance, utility assistance and food pantries.

"Our regulars that have done it years ago have just fell off the wayside," said Laura Henthorn, the volunteer and events coordinator of the Salvation Army. "We're trying to pique that interest again and reach out to the community that there's still a great need."

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up at www.registertoring.com or call 419-241-1138 ext.105.

