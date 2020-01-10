Salvation Army starts online Red Kettle campaign early this year

During times of uncertainty, many families are struggling financially. To assist those in need, the Salvation Army is setting up their red kettles early this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It may be early to get in the holiday spirit, but poverty doesn't discriminate by time of year.

The Salvation Army understands that and has already put out their red kettles. There's just a little less in-person bell ringing, as the campaign has begun online this year.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Chief Brian Byrd and Toledo police Chief George Kral swore an oath to protect their community and give back to those in need, something especially important during the holiday season and an ongoing pandemic.

During times of uncertainty, many families are struggling financially. The early, online start to the Red Kettle fundraising hopes to provide a little relief.

"This year more than any year, Toledoans are hurting and we are hoping if we can get in front of this earlier than normal, we can get the ball rolling and get some momentum and get the families who need help the help we can," said Kral.

"Come out and join us. It's fun to give, makes you feel good and you're doing the right thing by giving so come on out and stand next to us while we're doing it," added Byrd.

The red kettle is set up online now for people to donate. But, the red kettle won't be outside retail stores until mid-November... That is, if the stores will allow it this year.

"For 133 years, that iconic red kettle and bell have been on street corners and in front of major retailers, and this year there's a very real concern that some may not be able to allow us to ring, and it's the coronavirus," said Major Tom Duperree, Area Commander for Salvation Army Northwest Ohio.

Officials at the Salvation Army hope that virtual donations and starting earlier this year will help beat their donation goal last year.

"Nationwide, raised $240 million in those red kettles. I mean, remove that piece and what an impact it will have in our nation," said Duperree