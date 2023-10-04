First-ever 'Rally of the Rivals' to be held in downtown Toledo to celebrate Michigan vs. Ohio State game

The event will be held on the Friday before the game and will celebrate Toledo being the epicenter of the rivalry between the two states.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first-ever "Rally of the Rivals" will be held in downtown Toledo to celebrate the Michigan versus Ohio State football rivalry.

On Wednesday, event organizers, including former players from the Wolverines and Buckeyes, made the announcement.

The tailgate event will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-5p.m., the day before the game, at Hensville Park.

Event organizers said that this event will celebrate not only the rivalry game, but Toledo's part in the battle between the two states and two football programs.

Nearly 200 years ago, the two states battled over the city of Toledo and when the two football teams met for the first time in 1897, memories from the war flooded over to the gridiron.

Now the Glass City will celebrate their part in history by bringing both sides of the rivalry together for a celebration that will include live music, a corn hole tournament, celebrity guests, barbeque, beer and more.

"I've told my friends that I met at Michigan that live throughout the country, 'If you really want to experience the rivalry, you need to come to Toledo to experience this,'" said Jeremy Miller, a former Michigan long snapper and St. John's Jesuit graduate. "Whether you're from Fulton County or out to Ottawa County, you've got a good blend of Ohio State and Michigan fans. So it's very unique in that regard and really looking forward to having everyone come out and and celebrate together."

"I think it is special that we have the opportunity to have an event that honors that rivalry and have it here," said Jack Mewhort, a former Ohio State offensive lineman and St. John's Jesuit graduate. "There's no reason why when fans are driving to Ann Arbor this year, they shouldn't stop in Toledo and see what we have to offer."

The cost will be $8 per adult when purchased online before the event and $10 when purchased at the door on the day of the event. It will cost $5 per child ages 6-13. Children five and under get in for free.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

