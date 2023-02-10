WATCH: Toledo and Bowling Green hold week 6 college football press conferences

The Rockets and Falcons are both coming off wins as they get ready for week six games on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHWEST, Ohio — The Toledo and Bowling Green football programs are both celebrating after their wins over the weekend.

The Rockets moved to 2-0 in Mid-American Conference play after beating Northern Illinois, 35-33, at the Glass Bowl on Saturday.

Toledo now moves to 4-1 overall on the season as they get ready to hit the road to play UMass for a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a noon kickoff.

"Got to handle a trip this week and go play a team that's playing much better football this year than the team the team that came in here to the Glass Bowl last year," said Toledo head coach Jason Candle. "We have plenty of challenges to avoid a letdown so we have to have a great week of practice and we have to do a really good job, starting with tomorrow morning, to get a good jump on the practice week."

Watch the full week six press conference from Toledo head coach Jason Candle here:

As for the Falcons, they knocked off Georgia Tech, 38-27, from the ACC to pick up their second win on the season.

BGSU was a 21 point underdog, but scored 38 unanswered points to secure the win. They now move back into conference play with an away game at 3:30 p.m. against Miami (OH) on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"It was a great weekend," said Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler. "I thought they played, finally, to their capability. We need to continue that and we will and we're excited to get ready versus a super opponent."

Watch the full week six press conference from Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler here:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.