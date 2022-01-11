Raising Cane's opens Perrysburg restaurant Tuesday morning, fans wait outside overnight

Raising Cane's opened its new Perrysburg restaurant Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night.

When the doors finally opened Tuesday morning, lovers of the fast food franchise's signature chicken fingers were ready to dig in.

The newest restaurant in Perrysburg's French Quarter Square is the first northwest Ohio location for the popular chicken-fingers restaurant.

Most devoted fans have had to travel to central Ohio or northeast Ohio to get their the restaurant's hand-breaded and hand-battered chicken fingers, Texas toast and Raising Cane's sauce until Tuesday.

The chain is opening 100 new restaurants in 2022 alone, bringing the total to nearly 700. And now one of those new locations is convenient to Toledo-area Cane's lovers.

To celebrate the opening of the new Perrysburg restaurant, Raising Cane's rewarded the first 20 customers -- most of whom waited outside overnight -- with free Raising Cane's for a year.

Additionally, the first 100 patrons to buy the restaurant's signature menu item -- the chicken fingers box combo -- got commemorative T-shirts and coupons for another free box combo at a later date.

More on WTOL: