Student projects racist slur on screen at Ottawa Hills

Superintendent Adam Fineske said the student who cast the message on a projector screen in a common area has been punished.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Officials at Ottawa Hills School District are investigating after a racist slur was briefly displayed on a screen at the district's junior/senior high school Monday.

Superintendent Adam Fineske said a student cast a message from the online chat forum Discord onto a screen in a communal learning space called the Foundry.

Other students noticed the slur on the area's large projector screen, as did a supervisor who began looking for the source of the image, according to a letter sent home to Ottawa Hills parents.

Building administrators and technology department staff began an investigation, the letter said.

Fineske said Wednesday the student who projected the racist slur has been caught and punished. The superintendent also said the district is planning to give the student training on inclusion.

"The 'n-word' has no place in our school or community and the use of any racist of derogatory languate directly threatens our efforts to create a lifelong sense of beloning and undermines our efforts to foster a safe, positive, just and welcoming school environment for students, staff, faculty and volunteers," Principal Ben McMurry wrote in a letter to parents.

