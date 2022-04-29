Perrysburg lacrosse players walk off field after alleged racist comments during match

An Anthony Wayne varsity lacrosse player is accused of calling a Perrysburg player a racial slur during Thursday night's game.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — During a Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne varsity lacrosse game Thursday night, Perrysburg athletes walked off the field after an alleged racial comment from an Anthony Wayne player.

Parents online say this isn't the first racial incident that's happened at a lacrosse game recently.

Anthony Wayne school officials say they are talking with Perrysburg school officials to figure all this out and do not condone this type of behavior.

Adding that they are taking this seriously and investigating the incident.

Anthony Wayne principal Kevin Pfefferle sent WTOL 11 this letter saying:

"This letter is to share preliminary information regarding a current investigation into an alleged incident that took place at last night’s boy's varsity lacrosse game between Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. The District was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate, racially derogatory comment made by an Anthony Wayne athlete toward a Perrysburg athlete last night.

This report is being taken very seriously and will be investigated thoroughly. Our school officials are working with Perrysburg school administrators and ask that our community allow time for additional conversations and information gathering to take place.

Anthony Wayne Local Schools does not condone this type of behavior. We will continue the investigation and pursue the appropriate due process.

Thank you, Kevin Pfefferle"

There was an incident of alleged racism during last night's lacrosse match. Perrysburg walked off the field and didn't return after halftime.



Here are the letters sent to Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne parents today by the school superintendents: pic.twitter.com/72vfubWytx — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 29, 2022

WTOL 11 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as we receive it.