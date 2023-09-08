ProMedica lays off workers

Fewer than 30 workers in non-clinical jobs were laid off, ProMedica officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Friday that it has laid off workers from its corporate offices.

Fewer than 30 workers were laid off from non-clinical jobs, according to a release from the company.

"This change reflects shifting priorities and responsibilities as the organization continues to sharpen its focus as a regional health system and work to create greater efficiencies in support of a more sustainable organization.," ProMedica Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications, Tausha Moore, said in a statement Friday. "The decision to eliminate positions is tough, and we sincerely empathize with the employees affected by this change. To respect privacy, we would not provide details about any specific individuals or departments impacted."

The layoffs come as ProMedica gets smaller and refocuses its core business as a regional hospital and health-care company.

More than 250 people were laid off early this year with the divestiture of 147 skilled nursing facilities that were racking up hundreds of millions in losses.

Also, this year ProMedica made a deal to sell its hospice and home health business for $710 million.

ProMedica posted a $39.8 million operating loss for the second quarter of 2023. The three major divisions -- hospitals, senior care and Paramount insurance -- all saw losses.

