ProMedica hands off management of Uptown grocery store to local business

TOLEDO, Ohio — Market on the Green, a grocery store on Madison Avenue in uptown Toledo, has transitioned management from ProMedica to Summit Foods, a local business with 25 years of experience in food service ProMedica officials said in a press release Wednesday.

Going forward, Summit Foods will oversee the running, monitoring and optimization of the grocery store, which is housed in the ProMedica Ebeid Center. The store sells a variety of grocery products, including meat, produce, dairy, frozen foods and toiletries.

"At Summit Foods, we have a longstanding commitment of re-investing in the downtown Toledo community," Ed Beczynski, president and owner of Summit Foods said in a press release. "We are excited to expand our efforts to the Uptown Neighborhood by enhancing the variety of fresh, high-quality products and ensuring superior customer service at Market on the Green."

Market on the Green was established in 2015 as a part of ProMedica's Ebeid Neighborhood Promise initiative and made possible by donations from Russel J. Ebeid and family, ProMedica representatives said.

"ProMedica is thrilled to be teaming up with Ed and the team at Summit Foods to build upon Market on the Green's positive impact in the community," Kate Sommerfeld said. Sommerfeld is president of social determinants of health and vice president of community relations at ProMedica. "Access to healthy food is critical to health and the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise."

ProMedica did not specify why the management transition took place.