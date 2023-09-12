Power outage affecting downtown Toledo Tuesday afternoon: TSA students released early, Cherry Street Mission impacted

Toledo School for the Arts families should pick up students at the TSA dock, TSA administration said. Estimated restoration for almost 200 customers is at 4 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Around 200 Toledo Edison customers are without power in downtown Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known, however, a FirstEnergy representative tells WTOL 11 that the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

The outage has affected downtown Toledo locations like Toledo School for the Arts, which is releasing its students early as a result.

"Due to a power outage in our area, we are asking that parents please pick up their students from the TSA dock ASAP," TSA administration said in a note to families. "All students are safe and secure with their teachers at this time."

WTOL 11 is checking with other area businesses and schools to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.