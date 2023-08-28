Riders walk down Cedar Point coaster after power outage

According to a Toledo Edison spokesperson, "an equipment issue" caused an outage in the area around 8 p.m. Service has since been restored.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Riders at Cedar Point were seen walking down the track of the Steel Vengeance rollercoaster Monday evening in a YouTube short uploaded by a visitor to the amusement park.

The short, uploaded by Tommy Sunderland, of Monroe, Mich., shows an idle train of rollercoaster cars about halfway up the ride's ascent to its signature drop. People are seen on the stairway adjacent to the track and sitting in the cars.

In the video uploaded at around 8:15 p.m., Sunderland says the riders were stuck on the steel coaster for "about an hour" due to a power outage in the area.

According to a spokesperson for electric utility company Toledo Edison, "an equipment issue" caused an outage in the area around 8 p.m. Service has since been restored, the spokesperson confirmed.

Cedar Point did not respond to an after hours request for comment.

It is unclear if the outage affected any other rides at Cedar Point.

