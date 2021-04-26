Port Clinton to construct new boardwalk along mouth of Portage River

The $2.2 million project is mostly using state funding for construction costs.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mouth of the Portage River is a popular fishing spot in Port Clinton, but it has seen better days.

And now, the city is using state funding to help beautify its river front.

Port Clinton City Council is officially taking bids to build an 1,100-foot long, 18-foot wide boardwalk along this stretch of the Portage River.

Mayor Mike Snider says as the nautical entrance and exit of the city, this riverbank along the mouth of the Portage needs to be refreshed.

"C'mon, let's face it, this doesn't look the best," Snider said. "It's gonna look great when it's all done."

ODOT awarded Port Clinton a $1.9 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant in 2017 for this project, and the city took out an addition $600,000 bond to pay for the rest.

Once complete, this new boardwalk will feature benches, lighting and a great view.

And Mayor Snider says it will help connect downtown with the nearby historic lighthouse, city beach, and eventually beyond.

"It's a great way to connect the east end of town with our downtown," Snider said. "And then we've got some additional plans we are working on along Lakeshore Drive to bring it all the way to the far west end of the community."