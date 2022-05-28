Popular Mexican restaurant closing west Toledo location, new restaurant taking its place

El Camino Real in the Deveaux area has been one of the area's most popular restaurants and nightspots since it opened its doors more than twenty years ago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A longtime west Toledo hotspot is closing its doors.

El Camino Real, on the corner of Sylvania and Douglas, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

According to the restaurant, new owners will be taking over on June 1, at which time the restaurant will no longer be known as El Camino Real.

La Fiesta, which has locations in Maumee, Dayton, and Troy, Ohio will be taking over at the location.

La Fiesta says it will be a seamless transition. They will even be using El Camino's menu as they transition to their own menu in the coming weeks.

La Fiesta also says el Camino's employees will remain at the restaurant.

All of the current owner’s other Toledo-area restaurants will remain open: El Camino Sky in Oregon, La Chalupa in Point Place, and Old el Camino in Swanton.

El Camino Real, opened its doors in the early 2000s and quickly became a favorite among fans of Mexican food.

The restaurant, known for its extensive menu, margarita’s, and roving mariachi band, was a popular lunch and dinner spot.

It was also a popular destination for lovers of the nightlife with a large patio that was often packed with people and a parking lot filled with cars.

El Camino benefitted early on when they opened in the location of another venerable Toledo restaurant, Timko’s Soup and Such, which had been closed for years.

The restaurant’s last Taco Tuesday (featuring live music and $1.50 tacos) will be on May 31 if you want to visit one last time.

