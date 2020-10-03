OHIO, USA — Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, multiple polling spots have been changed in Ohio.

On Monday, it was confirmed that three people in the state had tested positive for the virus.

The Ohio Secretary of State's office released a directive requiring the relocation of any polling place situated at a residential senior citizen facility.

Here's a look at what that means when it comes to voting in our area next Tuesday:

LUCAS COUNTY

The Lucas County Board of Elections is moving the single precinct polling place located at Sunset Retirement Village (9640 Metamora Rd Sylvania OH) to Joseph Diehn Legion Post (5580 Centennial Rd Sylvania, OH). This will only affect voters in Precinct Sylvania K.

In addition to this move, the Lucas County Board of Elections is providing cleaning instructions and materials to all PEOs for Election Day to keep the machines disinfected.

WOOD COUNTY

Only one location will be changed in Wood County: if you normally vote at Otterbein in Pemberville, you will now vote at the American Legion in Pemberville.

SENECA COUNTY

Registered voters in Precinct Fostoria 4B, that regularly vote at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, will now be voting at the New Life Family Worship Church (800 Columbus Avenue) for the March 17 primary election. The main doors to the polling location are off the back parking lot. Voting will occur in the Fellowship Hall to the right as you enter the building.

For more information, contact the board of elections office, 419-447-4424.

WILLIAMS COUNTY

Currently, the only polling spot to be relocated in Williams County is Hillside Country Living (9876 County Rd. 16 Bryan, OH 43506) which will be moved to Veterans Memorial Building (875 E. Main St. Montpelier, OH 43543)

Voters are also encouraged to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Williams County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This story is developing. We will continue to update this list with more changes as information becomes available.

