'This can all be fixed,' Point Place neighbors work to clean up, express gratitude no one was injured in tornado

Neighbors are cleaning up and making repairs after one of 10 tornadoes in the region last Thursday caused widespread damage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stressed and tired. That is how Point Place resident Christina Krontz described the past week.

Krontz was at work when a tornado hit her family's 101st Street home during storms last Thursday, but her husband, kids and father were home at the time.

The Point Place tornado was just one of 10 confirmed tornadoes that tore through southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio on the evening of June 15.

Large trees tore through parts of Krontz's porch. Her dogs are now confined to a small pen after the high winds destroyed her fencing.

The family also was without electricity until Wednesday, she said.

"The meter was literally just ripped off my house," Krontz said. "So even though the power was back to the street, they couldn't put it to my house because there was nothing to put it into."

The powerful storm that blew through around 6 p.m. last Thursday also spawned tornadoes in Monroe County, Mich.; Oak Harbor; Rice Township, Sandusky County; Vickery; Bellevue; Peru Township, Huron County; North Fairfield, Huron County and Greenwich, the National Weather Service announced earlier this week.

The NWS also announced Thursday that its investigators had determined a 10th tornado struck Maumee Bay State Park during the storm.

No injuries directly related to the storm were reported, but tornadoes uprooted many trees and damaged buildings across the region.

Like many people in the neighborhood Jesse Petit was working Thursday to clean up storm damage. At the Cullen Park Drive-Thru and Bait he was repairing the roof.

Petit, who is from Point Place, said he has repaired multiple roof in the area over the past week.

"I feel bad but I'm glad nobody got hurt," Petit said. "That's the good side, I guess."

Krontz shares his optimism.

"The rest of this can all be fixed," Krontz explained as she pointed to her damaged home. "My family is OK, I don't care about the rest."