Ottawa, Sandusky counties declare state of emergency following tornadoes

In the wake of damage caused by several tornadoes last week, two counties have declared states of emergency.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Sandusky and Ottawa county commissioners each declared a state of emergency for their respective counties Tuesday, following damage sustained during last week's tornadoes.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) issued Wednesday, county commissioners executed the declaration to permit the use of some emergency funds. The funds will be used to repair damage the EF-2 tornado caused to property and homes when it passed through Oak Harbor with 130 mph winds.

The Ottawa County EMA instructed residents to obtain permits before repairing damage. Property owners whose buildings were damaged or destroyed should complete an Application for Destroyed or Damaged Real Property, which can be found here.

If you have questions regarding applications, the Ottawa County EMA asekd that you call 419-734-6740. To verify the validity of a contractor, call 419-734-6767.

The Sandusky County EMA also declared a state of emergency Tuesday, following three tornadoes and two straightline wind storms that caused destruction in the area.

Officials said Sandusky County residents who require assistance should call the Sandusky County Emergency Operations Center by phone at 419-344-8933 or 419-344-6423. You can also email them at lkuelling@sanduskycountyoh.gov.

This comes a day after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited northwest Ohio to asses storm damage. DeWine's plan is to confer with his team in Columbus and see what resources may be available to help northwest Ohio with the ongoing recovery.

