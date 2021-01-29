Man shot, suffers life-threatening injuries on Macomber in west Toledo Friday afternoon

Police were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Macomber Street just after noon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a report of a man shot in the middle of the day Friday in west Toledo.

According to Toledo fire personnel, one man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that appear to be from a gunshot.

TPD confirmed a person was shot in the 1900 block of Macomber Street, near Upton and Bancroft, just after noon on Friday.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, nor was any potential suspect description. A U.S. Marshal was seen at the location and it was later learned that he serves double duty with Toledo police and was not conducting official Marshals duty.