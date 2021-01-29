Teen faces felony charges after string of armed robberies, shooting in Springfield Township

The 15-year-old is accused of robbing a pizza delivery person and Facebook Marketplace sellers at gunpoint, and trying to steal a car and shooting the driver's hand

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old is in custody, accused of a string of armed robberies near the Woodridge Apartments in Springfield Township and shooting a driver during an attempted vehicle theft, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff, the robberies involved a pizza delivery driver, a sellers in a Facebook Marketplace-arranged meetup and an attempted vehicle theft.

Authorities said on Dec. 30 a pizza deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint. In two instances, on Jan. 15 and again on Jan. 16, individuals were robbed at gunpoint of the items they were selling after making arrangements to meet an alleged buyer through Facebook Marketplace.

Then on Jan. 18, the juvenile suspect, while trying to secure a ride from an acquaintance to purchase drugs, attempted to steal the vehicle at gunpoint, police said. In that case, an argument ensued and the juvenile subject allegedly shot the vehicle owner in the hand, causing injuries.

Deputies patrolling the area responded to the scene and saw the subject flee on foot. Deputy Joe Navarre engaged in a foot pursuit and subsequently apprehended the subject and recovered the firearm.