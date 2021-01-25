Man hospitalized after being shot several times in the North End

Officers found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a car that was riddled with bullets, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital after officers found him suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a car Monday around 1 a.m., according to police.

Crews found the man on the 2600 block of Locust Street after finding another shooting scene a few blocks away. Officers responded to the area after receiving a shot spotter alert.

The Volkswagen the victim was in was riddled with bullets, according to police.

At this time, it's unclear what's the victim's condition.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

If you have any information about this incident. call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-111.