UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd.

Police cordoned off the store and parking lot as they investigated the incident.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, the store posted an update on their social media accounts in which they said a man took his own life after renting a lane in the gun range.

They also said no one else was harmed in the incident.

In addition to its gun ranges, Towers Armory sells weapons and ammunition and offers gun training classes.

